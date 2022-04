According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, all eastbound lanes were blocked at 6:30 p.m.

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — Part of eastbound Interstate 40 in Fayette County has been shut down because of police activity.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, all eastbound lanes were blocked at 6:30 p.m. The closure is near exit 42 in Somerville.

The exit ramp and left and light shoulders are also blocked, THP reported.