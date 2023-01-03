Memphis LGBTQ+ activists protest Gov. Lee's stance on anti-drag law

Multiple protestors were making their voices heard during the grand opening of the Whitehaven YMCA Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — What started as a celebration of the newly renovated YMCA in Whitehaven soon turned into a hot seat for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. In a news conference, many questioned the lawmaker over his stances of gender affirming care to the local rise in juvenile crime.

“Crime has been a rising concern all across the country,” said the Governor.

He says he is currently looking for a way to assist lawmakers combat juvenile crime, and is expecting some form of legislation to hit his desk.

“There’s a recognition that we need to strengthen law enforcement, we need to strengthen mental health supports for children, we need to work to cut off crime at it’s source,” said Lee.

However, not everyone agrees the governor has the best grasp of the issues at the state capitol. Multiple protestors were making their voices heard during the grand opening of the Whitehaven YMCA.

One of the most notable was local drag performer and activist Moth Moth Moth, who took to a megaphone shortly after the Governor took the stage. Protesting the Governor signing the what many consider the anti-drag show law, Moth yelled “Bill Lee is a liar and a fascist!” The drag performer was shortly detained by the Memphis Polive Department and taken to a police car.

“Sexualized entertainment in front of children and obscenity for children shouldn’t happen in this state,” said Governor Lee.

The Governor continuing to come under fire, after the revelation of an alleged yearbook photo of the Tennessee lawmaker dressed as a woman at a high school. Lee said it was ridiculous to compare a high school skit to something that could potentially harm children. However it is this sentiment that has people like Moth feel an unfair target has been put on the LGBTQ community.

“They’re doing all of this incredibly evil, gross, insulting stuff, that is not based in facts or reality, and they’re scapegoating our community for it,” said Moth, “LGBTQIA People, Trans people, drag entertainers are not grooming children, we don’t care about your children, we want kids to be safe, fed, clothed, and guess what! In Tennessee, that doesn’t happen.”

Moth was detained and released, but made a promise this law was not going to sway their determination to perform.