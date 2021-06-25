Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was in Memphis Friday for start of American Gold Star Mothers 84th National Convention

The convention is being held this weekend at the Holiday Inn in downtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a trip to Memphis Friday for the American Gold Star Mothers 84th National Convention.

The convention is being held this weekend at the Holiday Inn in downtown Memphis. It allows Gold Star Mothers to join together to honor their children who gave their lives in service for the United States.

American Gold Star Mothers works with veterans, active military, and their families to promote service and honor the fallen. They volunteer thousands of hours each year in their local communities.

Gov. Lee provided the welcome for the convention Friday morning.

“We As Gold Star Mothers of course get a lot of healing through service to our country and being together,” said Cindy Tatum, National President of American Gold Star Mothers Inc. “This year we're just happy to be able to be together, sit down and talk and reminisce. Sit with old friends and meet new friends.”

West Virginia's World War II hero, Hershel "Woody" Williams - the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II - attended Friday’s event.