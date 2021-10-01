Tennessee Highway Patrol needs your vote for best-looking cruiser

Cast your vote on SurveyMonkey for THP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Who has the best looking highway patrol cruiser in the country?

The Tennessee Highway Patrol hopes you think its cruisers look the best and want your vote.

THP is competing in the “2021 Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.”

State highway patrols and state police organizations from across the country are competing for the top spot. The winner will be presented with the “Best-Looking Cruiser Award” and will be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Best-Looking Cruisers 2022 wall calendar.

The calendar will be available for purchase here beginning October 1, 2021.

Calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

THP submitted a photo of a 2020 Pursuit Ford Explorer with a 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle for the competition. The photo was taken with the Nashville skyline in the background.

“We are excited to compete in this contest which showcases our patrol vehicles,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “This contest is a great avenue for friendly competition between state agencies while engaging with the public in a positive manner.”

To vote, Click Here. Scroll through the photos, and at the bottom of the page, select Tennessee on the Survey Monkey link.

You can keep up with voting on the AAST’s Facebook page daily.