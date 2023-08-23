Crowds cheer when controversial bill fails in Tennessee House

“I feel like finally we’re making headway and pulling people together on a common-sense gun safety rule," one Covenant School parent said.

TENNESSEE, USA — Crowds cheered as House Bill 7064, which would have widened the number of people who could carry a gun in public education spaces, failed to move past the Education Administration committee.

The bill led to some tense moments just before the vote. Chairman Mark White seemingly skipped over legislators who were looking to speak on a bill.

Lawmakers shouted repeatedly, “You saw our hands up.”

One Republican, Representative John Gillespie (R), pushed back against the bill looking to arm more people on school grounds.

“I just don’t believe that allowing more people under the parameters that this bill sets forth is going to create a safer environment at a football game or basketball game or any event like that,” Gillespie said. “So I just have to strongly, absolutely strongly oppose this and put that on the record.”

HB 7064 gained a lot of negative reactions from gun reform groups and moms of students at the Covenant School in Nashville, where a mass shooting happened just months ago.

“I feel relieved,” Mary Joyce, the parent of a current student at The Covenant School, said. “I feel like finally we’re making headway and pulling people together on a common-sense gun safety rule.”

HB 7064 was one of only a few bills discussed for longer than five minutes. Legislators quickly went into and out of committees throughout the days they were in meetings.

While this bill failed, gun lobbyists still stand firm on what they want.

“The question of the middle ground is really about how many rights or how much of your rights are you willing to sacrifice,” Josiah Maldonado, an anti-gun reform advocate said. “There should be no middle ground if it comes at the cost of sacrificing your rights.”

Many gun lobbyists said there shouldn’t be restrictions on weapons at all, but a couple said there is a line.

“I think definitely there’s some weapons, like nuclear bombs,” Shaun Kranish said. “I think those should be restricted.”

Others insisting there’s only one way to end gun violence in Tennessee.