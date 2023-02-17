Tennessee lawmakers ask for federal civil rights investigation into Memphis Police Department's culture

Lawmakers sent a letter to Kristen Clarke, the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice calling for an investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee state lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into the culture of the Memphis Police Department following the death of Tyre Nichols.

State Representatives G.A. Hardaway and Joe Towns are joining other Shelby County and community leaders Friday afternoon for a news conference on their request.

The lawmakers sent a letter to Kristen Clarke, the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. In it, they said they are asking for what is called a “pattern or practice” investigation into MPD. They said the investigation would look into the policies and history at MPD, and whether the department has a history of discrimination.

“We believe ‘bad cops’ have been emboldened by the implicit or explicit approval of their superiors to act upon the systemic racism and classist biases within the MPD,” the letter reads.

The letter continued, saying the video of the brutal beating of Nichols by Memphis police officers shows a blatant disregard for human life and a failure of all the persons involved to correctly perform their responsibilities.

“Memphians desire and deserve and demand a full reckoning, that only an independent aggressive, thorough and complete ‘pattern or practice’ investigation initiated by the USDOJ can yield,” it said.

This all comes after five former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty Friday morning to second-degree murder and other charges in the violent arrest and death of Nichols. Their next court date was set for May 1. The officers were fired after an internal police investigation into the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died in a hospital three days later.