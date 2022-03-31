Tennessee National Guard helicopter makes emergency landing during wildfire response; no injuries reported

Officials said around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday the helicopter had an engine failure and made an emergency landing on a soccer field near Line Springs Road.

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — The Tennessee National Guard said there are no injuries reported after a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter made an emergency landing while responding to the Wears Valley wildfire.

Officials said around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday the helicopter had an engine failure and made an emergency landing southwest of Wears Valley on a soccer field near Line Springs Road.

All four crew members are safe, and no injuries are reported at this time, according to a release. The helicopter had minor damages upon landing.