Tennessee National Guard helicopter makes emergency landing during wildfire response; no injuries reported

Officials said around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday the helicopter had an engine failure and made an emergency landing on a soccer field near Line Springs Road.

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — The Tennessee National Guard said there are no injuries reported after a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter made an emergency landing while responding to the Wears Valley wildfire.

Officials said around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday the helicopter had an engine failure and made an emergency landing southwest of Wears Valley on a soccer field near Line Springs Road.

Spanish Version: Helicóptero de la Guardia Nacional de TN hace aterrizaje de emergencia mientras respondía a incendio forestal

All four crew members are safe, and no injuries are reported at this time, according to a release. The helicopter had minor damages upon landing.

Officials said the crewmembers are assigned to Detachment 1, Company C, 1- 171st Aviation Regiment, based in Knoxville, and were airlifting water to drop on wildfires near Pigeon Forge.

