100 Tennessee National Guard troops deployed to Southern border as issues at the border pose threat to national security, Gov. Bill Lee says

The Tennessee troops will provide support for Operation Lone Star, which works to resolve drug trafficking issues at the border and to restore national security.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least 100 Tennessee National Guard troops will head to the U.S. southern border to fight the ongoing security crisis since Gov. Bill Lee approved their deployment Thursday, May 25.

According to Gov. Lee, the Tennessee troops will provide support for Operation Lone Star, which works to resolve drug trafficking issues at the border and to restore national security.

The Tennessee National Guard members will leave at the end of May. The troops will help patrol the border, adding extra security. Troops will also help with road and route clearance, barrier placement and debris removal, Gov. Lee said.

Issues at the U.S. border that separates Texas and Mexico are worsening, Gov Bill Lee said.

“America continues to face an unprecedented border crisis that threatens our nation’s security and the safety of Tennesseans,” said Gov. Lee. “The federal government owes Americans a plan to secure our country, and in the meantime, states continue to answer this important call to service. I am again authorizing the Tennessee National Guard to help secure the Southern border, and I commend these troops for providing critical support.”

On Monday, May 22, Texas governor Greg Abbott asked states to offer support to Operation Lone Star. Gov. Abbott said he believes the expiration of Title 42 will result in an increase of the number of migrants at the border.

Title 42 is a U.S. federal regulation and border policy that was put in place during the pandemic to increase public health and safety, strengthening immigration enforcement at the border that separates the U.S. from Mexico.

Tennessee National Guard troops previously assisted with border security efforts in December 2021 when Gov. Lee approved the deployment of 50 additional troops to join 300 other Tennessee troops who were already stationed at the border.

Those troops responded to increases in immigrants crossing the border illegally and an increase in drug related crimes at and near the U.S. Southern border.

Tennessee's Adjutant Brigadier General Warner Ross said the troops are happy to serve.

“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are always ready to serve their country anywhere, anytime,” said General Ross. “These troops are a capable contingent that will continue our long-standing tradition of responding to the call to aid our fellow Americans. The Tennessee National Guard is proud to serve and support our state partners in safeguarding the United States along the U.S. Southern border.”