Tennessee non-profit helps veterans through music, one song at a time

Freedom Sings USA has been traveling across the state for the past eight years singing for veterans.

One Tennessee non-profit organization is helping veterans by turning their life stories into songs, allowing them to cope with mental and emotional stresses.

Freedom Sings USA organization pairs veterans with songwriters, and they work together to find healing through song and music.

There are at least 22 military related suicides per day in the U.S., and several veterans struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.