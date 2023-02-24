Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council announces first round of payments to counties

Counties in Tennessee altogether are receiving $31.4 million.

TENNESSEE, USA — In an effort to address the effects of opioids on citizens and communities in the state of Tennessee, a first round of direct payments sent to county governments have begun processing this week.

These payments are from Tennessee's Opioid Abatement Trust Fund, which is making the payments after lawsuit settlements with Johnson & Johnson negotiated by the attorney general.

Shelby County is set to receive $3,579,148.36, according to a list of individual payments.

"While no amount of money will be enough to completely heal broken communities, funds distributed through the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund will provide further resources toward recovery and assist in bringing this epidemic to a halt," Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said. "The Tennessee Attorney General's Office will not let up on holding opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable."

County leaders are able to choose from a predetermined list of activities approved by the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council. These include recovery supports, prevention measures, medication assisted treatment and "a continuum" of opioid use treatment programs.

"There isn’t a county in Tennessee that hasn’t been touched by the opioid crisis," Stephen Loyd, MD, Opioid Abatement Council Chairman. "The funding going to these counties will have an immediate and much-needed impact. We are excited to get this funding out to all 95 counties of our great state, and we can’t wait to see how local leaders put it to good use."

A remaining 65 percent of settlement dollars from Johnson & Johnson will be distributed through a competitive grant application process by the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council.

The processes for funding and scoring applications have not been determined as of press time but is on the council's agenda meeting at the end of February.

Payments from the settlements, while not as large as the initial payment, are said to continue annually for the next 18 years.