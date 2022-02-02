Tennessee Senate votes to accept Ethics Committee recommendation to expell Sen. Katrina Robinson

The Memphis lawmaker's case went before the full Senate Wednesday, despite her objections.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate voted 27 - 5 Wednesday morning in favor of the state ethics committee report to remove Democrat Senator Katrina Robinson from office.

This vote makes it the first time the chamber has removed a senator since at least the Civil War.

The panel voted on Jan. 20 to move Sen. Katrina Robinson's case in front of the full Senate, despite her objections that she had short notice of the hearing and that she is still awaiting sentencing for wire fraud.

Robinson posted a video in response to the Jan. 20 hearing HERE.

Robinson already had been acquitted by a judge on 15 of 20 charges sought by federal prosecutors in Memphis, where Robinson's school for health care workers is located.

On Sept. 30, a jury convicted her of four of five counts of wire fraud. A judge later dismissed two more of those charges.

Prosecutors accused Robinson of paying personal expenses from more than $600,000 in federal grant money awarded to a school for health care workers she operated.