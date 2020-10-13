Tennessee State University challenges its students and other HBCUs to get out the vote

The effort was organized by a Memphis Native, and it's local good news.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A voting challenge! That's what's happening at Tennessee State University. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin tell us it was organized by a Memphis Native, and it's local good news.

It's the Tigers on the Gridiron versus the Aristocrats of Bands against the Student Government Association (SGA) at Tennessee State University.

"On TSU's campus, we're having a competition between organizations. Our football team is already fully registered," said TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover.

You heard right. Every single TSU football player is registered to vote in the upcoming November election. And now, Memphis native and TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover is challenging every band member and SGA member to do the same.

"We keep hearing this is the most important election in our lifetime because it is," said Dr. Glover.

While Dr. Glover has turned registering into a fun competition, she says her students, faculty, and staff must do more than register. She's encouraging them to actually stroll to the polls.

"The second thing is to get them out to vote. You can register as many as possible, but then they must go out and vote," said Dr. Glover. "Don't just vote yourself. Take your family. Take your spouse, significant other, your sister, your cousin, your sorority sisters, your friends, your church members. Take them to the polls with you to vote."

And Glover's ability to get college students cheering and excited about playing a role in our democracy is local good news.

TSU University is a historically black college and university, an HBCU. Dr. Glover has extended the school's friendly competition to all one hundred and six (106) HBCU's. We'll keep tabs on them and let you know who gets the most students registered and to the polls.