TNTF1 will stage in South Louisiana waiting for Hurricane Delta to make landfall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Task Force 1 deployed Thursday morning for Louisiana as Hurricane Delta continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico, heading for the Gulf Coast.

TNTF1 is made up of 80 first responders, including firefighters, paramedics, doctors and engineers. They will activate as a Type 1 Team with water rescue capabilities in Ponchatoula, Louisiana.

