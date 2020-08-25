Ready to save lives: Tennessee Task Force One is headed to help during Hurricane Laura

This is the first time Tennessee Task Force One has been deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Maybe you noticed them heading south on I-55. They really couldn’t be ignored.

“We will be deployed with a semi, two of the box trucks you see behind me. Five pickups. We’ve got two boat trailers with two boats on each trailer,” says Johnny Lock of Tennessee Task Force One.

This group, staffed with Memphis Firefighters and others from the area, saves lives. It’s true. They’ve been doing it for decades. Now they preparing to deal with Hurricane Laura.

“We will be reporting down there standing by,” Lock says. “Once the storm passes, we will be deployed - probably water search or water rescue, depending whatever issues they’re having down there.”

This will be the first deployment of Tennessee Task Force One during a pandemic.

Lock says, “We are going to have to wear masks all the time we are deployed, even in vehicles,” he says. “And the reason we are doing that is we don’t want to let one sick party contaminate the rest of the team. We’ve already told everybody that masks will be required for the entire deployment.”