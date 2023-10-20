Here's how to become a student mentor with tnAchieves

The mentoring program is in need of volunteer mentors for Tennessee students.

TENNESSEE, USA — According to tnAchieves, several counties in Tennessee are still in need of volunteer student mentors for their program.

tnAchieves is hard at work to recruit 6,000 more mentors by October 20, 2023. According to the program, the highest need for mentors is in Shelby County. The need for mentors in Southwest Tennessee counties are as follows:

Chester County: 19 mentors needed

Fayette County: 30 mentors needed

Hardeman County: 23 mentors needed

Madison County: 85 mentors needed

Shelby County: 884 mentors needed

Tipton County: 81 mentors needed

According to tnAchieves, volunteer mentors commit one hour a month to offer encouragement, support and guidance to students to help them navigate their goals after high school.

The program said mentors do not need extensive knowledge of the college-going process and will receive comprehensive training and a handbook guide to the program.

“tnAchieves mentors create positive change in their communities by supporting our most at-risk students,” said tnAchieves Senior Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “I am lucky to have seen firsthand the impact that mentors have. Whether it be simply answering a question, providing a note of encouragement or guiding a student through college-going obstacles, tnAchieves mentors offer critical support that only a committed, caring member of that student’s community can offer.”