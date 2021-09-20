Tennesseans asked to help choose state's next license plate

Under state law, the license plate is redesigned every eight years if the funds are approved in the General Assembly's annual budget.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is planning to roll out a new design for its standard license plate at the start of next year, and the state is calling on residents to pick their top choice.

Under state law, the license plate is redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly's annual budget.

"As Tennessee celebrates 225 years of statehood, it's a perfect time to redesign our license plate and feature the Tri-Star that represents each of our state's unique grand divisions," said Gov. Bill Lee. “We welcome all Tennesseans to cast their vote and play a role in choosing this piece of our state’s history.”

Voting began on Monday and will end at 11:45 p.m. CT on Monday, September 27. The winning design will be announced later this fall and will be available in January 2022.

As we continue to celebrate @tennessee225, we need your help choosing TN's new license plate. Tennesseans can cast a vote for their favorite Tri-Star license plate design by visiting https://t.co/1n8N9dozga through September 27. pic.twitter.com/qM7sKp2cbb — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 20, 2021

The new license plate design will replace the current plate that launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

According to the Governor's Office, Tennessee statute requires the display of "Tennessee", "Volunteer State", and "TNVacation.com" on the plate, as well as places for county name and expiration year decals. The statute also gives residents the option to pick an "In God We Trust" license plate.