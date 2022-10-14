Tennis non-profit offering affordable programs

Tennis Memphis is working towards a goal to get more Memphians playing the sport.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennis Memphis is a non-profit organization, whose main goal is to build a better community through tennis and education.

They have a number of affordable programs for youths and seniors. Chip Malone, Tennis Center Director of the Bellevue Center for Tennis Memphis, said they never turn anyone away based on their income. "Our hearts are in the community. We're out in the schools. We have a great after school program."

Every Wednesday, Malone says Tennis Memphis works with Soulsville High School, teaching their students how to play Tennis for an hour. Every Friday, at the Whitehaven Tennis Center, Tennis Memphis hosts community nights and days, where the indoor courts are free.

At the Bellevue Tennis Center, there is a program called Tennis and Tutoring. The program meets Monday through Friday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and it's designed for kids to learn how to play Tennis. There is also a tutor on site who helps them with homework, and it was created for kids who live in the South Memphis area, and it's free.