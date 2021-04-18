The 28th Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival

Organizers told Local 24 News they are so proud they sold all 6000 pounds of crawfish. The proceeds help to serve more than 50,000 children in the Mid-South at the two-day event.

"We saw some extreme differences in the funds that we needed to support our children. But with this event today and some other things we were able to get support we need," said Angela Meekings, Engagement Manger with Porter Leath. "It means the world to us that people still think about us even during these tough times to support our children."