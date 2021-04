The event was hosted by twins Bryson and Peighton Cantrell, founders of Book-It-For-Life Book and Social Club.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local set of twins gave their peers an opportunity to share their business plans with the community on Saturday.

The 4th Annual Memphis Children's Business Fair was held at the Wolfchase Galleria.

The event was hosted by twins Bryson and Peighton Cantrell, founders of Book-It-For-Life Book and Social Club.