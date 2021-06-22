The Beach Boys to appear at The Soundstage at Graceland on July 29

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world. The Beach Boys will pull into town to perform on July 29 at the Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. here or by calling 877-777-0606. All tickets are reserved seating. Fans can also get access to presale tickets on June 23 at 10:00 a.m. by signing up for LiveFeed, Graceland Live’s exclusive newsletter that includes special announcements and promotions.

Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Full list of confirmed shows for Graceland Live include:

July 8 – HARDY

July 29 – The Beach Boys - NEW

August 6 - BlackBerry Smoke’s Spirit of the South Tour with Special Guests The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers

August 25 – Cheap Trick

September 24 – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

October 1 – The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz

October 7 – Jelly Roll

October 9 – Greg Gutfeld

October 16 - Tommy Emmanuel

October 22 – Trey Kennedy – The Are You For Real Tour?

October 28 – Chris Lane

November 13 - The Simon and Garfunkel Story

February 4 – Drive-By Truckers

Fans purchasing tickets to Graceland Live performance will also receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3:00 p.m. the day of the show.