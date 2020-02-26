The drama over the Roger Stone trial continues, and Otis Sanford weighs in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the Roger Stone trial and att...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the Roger Stone trial and attacks against former Memphian Tomeka Hart, who served as jury foreperson.

The three-ring circus known as the Roger Stone trialjust won’t go away. And former Memphis school board member Tomeka Hart remainsstuck in President Trump’s world of bullying and vengefulness. Hart was theforeperson on the jury that found Stone guilty of lying to Congress,obstruction, and witness tampering.

Since Hart decided to speak out after the trial wasover – which she had a perfect right to do – she has been the target of attacksby Trump and Stone’s lawyers. Those attacks continued Tuesday as the trialjudge summoned Hart and several other jurors back to court. The judge seemed tobe going out of her way to address claims by Stone’s attorneys that he shouldget a new trial because of jury bias. Except the judge found there was noevidence of that. Instead, Stone is grasping for straws – as his pal, the President,continues to bully Hart and the judge.

Obviously, Hart could have saved herself some grief bysimply keeping quiet. But why should she? She performed her civic duty well.Her background as an elected official and onetime Democratic candidate forCongress was not a secret. It was up to Stone’s defense team to remove her as ajuror. They did not. That’s on them.