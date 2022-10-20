x
The National Civil Rights Museums' Freedom Award Ceremony returns, celebrating 31 years

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Lamman Rucker, and it will feature performances from Bebe Winans and others.
Credit: National Civil Rights Museum
Isabel Wilkerson (Credit: Joe Henson), Fred Smith, Taylor Branch (Credit: Jean-Pierre Isbendjian)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum will host the 31st annual Freedom Award Ceremony Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in downtown Memphis.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Lamman Rucker, and it will feature performances from Bebe Winans and others. 

Honorees for this year's ceremony include Isabel Wilkerson, Taylor Branch, and FedEx Corporation founder Frederick W. Smith.

Credit: National Civil Rights Museum
Event organizers said the pre-show gala will be held at the Halloran Center at 5:30, and it will be hosted by ABC24'S Rudy Williams.

The ceremony will follow the pre-show, and it will be held at the Orpheum Theatre at 7 p.m.

A live stream from the red carpet begins at 5:30 p.m. CT HERE.

