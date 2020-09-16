The Grove at GPAC sees success as it opens for its first official season

The Grove at GPAC opened over the summer but on Wednesday it's first season will begin

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A new outdoor venue known as The Grove at the Germantown Performing Arts Center opens its first season on Wednesday after a successful trial run over the summer.

The Grove opened in June and tested out event programming throughout the summer while adjusting to changes under a pandemic.

In August, every event sold out with the limited capacity of 250 people allowed in. The Grove can fit 1,200 people.

For the fall season, The Grove will stick to the 250 capacity limit but they'll increase programming to five nights a week.

"We knew people were going to be banging on the door," GPAC Executive Director Paul Chandler said. "Well they're banging on the door but we’re just limited on the people that we can do which is why we want to do five days a week, we want to reach as many people as possible."

The first ever *official* season for The Grove at GPAC opens tonight. No big crowds but they’re already seeing success with the new space. We’re live on #GoodDayMemphis pic.twitter.com/k0wkjmyKSa — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) September 16, 2020

Programming for The Grove runs Wednesday through Sunday nights with themes each night featuring films, music and local chefs.

Even though attendance has to stay low, Chandler said the new space is already achieving its goal of bringing in new people to GPAC. Chandler said more tan 25% of the people that have to come to the events at The Grove had never went to a previous GPAC event.

“That kind of percentage is very, very hard to achieve," Chandler said. "I think we would have done it as well if it was 1,200 people so we’re really excited for when we get past this situation to be able to host thousands and thousands of people.”

The first event for the fall season on Wednesday will be "Music & Movies" featuring the documentary 'Take Me to the River' and live music.

Chandler said the pandemic has made them reinvent themselves with programming.

“We put this Grove season one together in about two and a half weeks," he said. "It’s 25 events in five weeks. We’re going to be busy.”

The fall season for The Grove runs through October 18th. Details can be found here.

The Grove Season One Details:

Wednesdays - Music & Movies

Thursdays - Dine Out in The Grove

Fridays - Family Night in The Grove

Saturdays - Concerts in The Grove

Sundays - Jazz in The Grove

Schedule:

Wednesday - Music & Movies

9/16 - Take Me to the River

9/23 - La La Land

9/30 - Shine a Light

10/07 - The Wizard of Oz

10/14 - Loving Vincent

Thursdays - Dine Out in The Grove

Movies for foodies hosted by local chefs and restaurateurs Ryan Trimm, Ernie Mellor, David Krog, Roel Mesta and Glenda Hastings. Each Thursday is a unique chance to Dine Out in The Grove, offering a savory medley of all things culinary arts.

9/17 - Hosted by Chef Ryan Trimm

Movie: Julie & Julia

9/24 - Hosted by Chef Ernie Mellor, Pit Master Hog Wild BBQ

Movie: Kings of Beer

10/1 - Hosted by Amanda and Dave Krog, Dory

Movie: Jiro Dreams of Sushi

10/8 - Hosted by Chef Roel Mesta, The Village at Germantown

Movie: Chocolat

10/15 - Hosted by Glenda Hastings, Napa Café

Movie: The Hundred Foot Journey

Fridays - Family Night in The Grove

Movies for kids with live family-friendly entertainment starting at 5 PM. Food trucks, Mempops and beverages for the young and young at heart available on the First Horizon Foundation Plaza. Movie begins at 6 PM.

9/18 - Sing with Josh Threlkeld

9/25 - Annie with Hoops & Taps

10/2 - Lemony Snicket’s a Series of Unfortunate Events with Michelle & Jeremy Shrader

10/9 - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with Magic Mr. Nick

10/16 - Coco with Side Street Steppers

Saturdays - Concerts in The Grove

9/19 - Memphis Ukulele Band

9/26 - Opera Goes to Broadway

10/3 - To Be Announced

10/10 - Ketch Secor & Molly Tuttle

10/17 - Memphis Symphony Orchestra