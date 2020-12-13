The Junior League of Memphis hosts drive-thru Santa Express

Santa also gave out COVID resistant, individually wrapped candy canes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Junior League of Memphis partnered with Santa Claus in making sure no Christmas gift request from children was left behind this holiday season.

The group set up a "Drive-Thru Santa Express" at their offices near the University of Memphis campus Saturday afternoon.

Kids got a chance to tell Santa what they wanted while staying in their car. They also received a traditional photo with the big guy with the white beard.