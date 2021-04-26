The Rainbow Connection, which highlights the People’s Convention in 1991, premieres July 3

The documentary showcases what is considered one of the most successful grassroots exercises in democracy in Memphis history.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The executive producers of The Rainbow Connection announced that the documentary, which chronicles the 1991 People’s Convention, will be part of the public access program’s return to the airwaves.

The film will showcase what’s considered one of the most successful grassroots exercises in democracy in Memphis history. For the first time, many of the original members are telling their story on film. The movement led to Dr. W. W. Herenton taking office as Memphis' first elected African American mayor.

The film also details a much bigger story about the effort and its impact. The documentary premieres July 3, 2021.