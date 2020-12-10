The Salvation Army Memphis launches Operation “Rescue Christmas”

Iconic holiday fundraising campaign beginning earlier than ever amid COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in its nearly 120-year history, The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign a month early to rescue Christmas for people in need.

Ahead of a holiday season like never seen before, The Salvation Army has dubbed this year’s national campaign, “Rescue Christmas,” as more people struggle just to pay bills and put food on the table – much less gifts under the Christmas tree.

While requests for help are at an all-time high, donations have decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic. And as cases of the virus once again spike across the country, The Salvation Army Memphis is preparing for that downward trend in donations to continue.

This year, there could be a significant decrease in donations to red kettles, because:

People are carrying less cash and coins

More people are staying home, which means less foot traffic in stores where our red kettles are placed

The unemployment rate is increasing, which means fewer people have the means to give

People are concerned for their health and safety, which means they may not consider stopping at a red kettle

We need YOUR help *now* to #RescueChristmas!



We're starting our holiday fundraising campaign early this year, because the need is so great.



📺 Help us kick off #OperationRescueChristmas & our Angel Tree campaign tomorrow on @3onyourside's Live at 9!



🎁 https://t.co/LvcAEhUZns pic.twitter.com/uIqPe1nDDc — salarmymemphis (@SalArmyMemphis) October 12, 2020

The goal is to raise $901,000 to rescue Christmas for vulnerable families through the Angel Tree and Red Kettle programs – and, it's now easier and safer than ever to give:

Every donation gives help and hope to our neighbors in need, and all gifts stay in Memphis and the Mid-South.

Since March, The Salvation Army Memphis has helped nearly 35,000 people by providing: