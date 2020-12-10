The Salvation Army Memphis launches Operation “Rescue Christmas”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in its nearly 120-year history, The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign a month early to rescue Christmas for people in need.
Ahead of a holiday season like never seen before, The Salvation Army has dubbed this year’s national campaign, “Rescue Christmas,” as more people struggle just to pay bills and put food on the table – much less gifts under the Christmas tree.
While requests for help are at an all-time high, donations have decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic. And as cases of the virus once again spike across the country, The Salvation Army Memphis is preparing for that downward trend in donations to continue.
This year, there could be a significant decrease in donations to red kettles, because:
- People are carrying less cash and coins
- More people are staying home, which means less foot traffic in stores where our red kettles are placed
- The unemployment rate is increasing, which means fewer people have the means to give
- People are concerned for their health and safety, which means they may not consider stopping at a red kettle
The goal is to raise $901,000 to rescue Christmas for vulnerable families through the Angel Tree and Red Kettle programs – and, it's now easier and safer than ever to give:
- Adopt an Angel here – starting Monday, October 12 (shop in-person or online and drop off or ship gifts right to The Salvation Army Memphis)
- Text-to-give – Give any amount by texting “Kettle901” to 71777
- Donate online to the Red Kettle program
- Start a Mobile Kettle Team with co-workers, friends or family and share it on social media with the hashtag #RescueChristmas; and even compete with other teams to see who can raise the most money
- Volunteer to ring the bell here (to help ensure the safety of bell-ringers, donors and partners, local in-person ringing days have been reduced to 12 and adopted nationally-mandated safety protocols)
- Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at red kettles; or by scanning the QR code when you see our table tents and signs at select Mid-South stores and restaurants
- Drop cash, checks and coins into red kettles the old-fashioned way!
Every donation gives help and hope to our neighbors in need, and all gifts stay in Memphis and the Mid-South.
Since March, The Salvation Army Memphis has helped nearly 35,000 people by providing:
- Nearly 5,000 nights of safe shelter
- More than 24,000 meals
- More than 28,000 snacks and drinks
- Nearly 13,000 food boxes
- Spiritual and emotional care for more than 1,000 people