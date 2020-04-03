The Shelby County budget will be as tight as a cheapskate on a date

Shelby County Commissioners haven't approved a tax increase in several years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every year at this time, you hear it. We're going to need more money for this, more money for that.

The budget is tight, and the money is just not there.

That's what they say, so sometimes they'll look at you and say, ‘cough up some more dough.’

Shelby County Commissioners haven't approved a tax increase in several years. The majority of them don't want one, but that leaves them looking at a budget that could have more holes in it than a swiss cheese.

Shelby County Drug Court Judge Tim Dwyer decided to ask commissioners for help.

"I don't come over here very often," he said, "... but this is such a serious problem in our community I felt compelled to do this."

Nobody knows the opioid crisis better than Judge Tim Dwyer. He and his staff have been doing what they can do, but the problem gets worse. To carry the load, he needs two more people.

He says. "It's almost like a day doesn't go by that we don't have someone that comes in that has overdosed on heroin."

He is just one example.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich is asking for almost two million dollars more to hire more assistants. All the rape kits that had been backlogged - some 12,000 of them - they've all been tested.

Now it’s time for prosecution, she says.

"What also makes it troubling for us is that by operation of state laws, if I'm given a dollar, the public defender’s office is given 75 cents of that dollar. So it doubles what I'm asking for."

We still haven't heard from schools, law enforcement, or public works. These are normally the big-ticket items on any budget.

Which makes Commission Chairman Mark Billingsley the master of understatement.

He told others, "It's going to be a huge challenge for all of us to address this."