The University of Memphis along with the entire Tiger family welcomes the university's 13th President to campus

Dr. Bill Hardgraves' officially became the 13th President of the UofM on Friday, April 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Video from Nov. 9, 2021

Dr. Bill Hardgrave began his first official day as the 13th President of the University of Memphis on Friday, April 1.

“It is a tremendous honor to officially begin serving this great University,” said Hargrave. “I am excited to get started.”

Prior to the UofM, Hardgrave served as Auburn University’s Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs since January 2018. He served as dean of Auburn’s Harbert College of Business from August 2010 through December 2017.

Today, we welcome President Bill Hardgrave and Ronda Hardgrave to the Memphis Tiger family.



What a proud UofM moment! pic.twitter.com/tpep6eTkN0 — University of Memphis (@uofmemphis) April 1, 2022

“I am already aware of our wonderful community and loyal supporters and their incredible passion for our institution. It is truly inspiring, and they will continue to play a vital role in the future of the UofM.”

Hardgrave said, he recognizes the exponential growth in the UofM and looks to take the University to even greater heights.