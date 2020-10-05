The University of Memphis holds virtual graduation for students

Nearly 2,600 students earned their diplomas this weekend making it the largest graduating class in the school's history.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unconventional graduation for sure, but the newest University of Memphis alumni are proud nonetheless. These graduates never thought even a few months ago their college graduation would from their homes.

Nearly 2,600 students earned their diplomas this weekend making it the largest graduating class in the school's history.

The university had to cancel in-person classes mid-semester because of the Covid-19 pandemic, so all classes were online.

Newest graduate Jessica Holmes said this one of her proudest moments despite the circumstances.

"Although I was looking forward to a physical graduation at FedEx Forum and walk across the stage, it’s still been a blessing and an amazing journey for me and my family and for other students who are graduating," Holmes said.