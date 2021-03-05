They came to worship, they stayed for the party, many left with an appointment to be vaccinated

Local church hosted a block party with a goal of getting the community signed up to receive the COVID vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church is doing its part to help bring more awareness to COVID-19 and to get people vaccinated, in an effort to get the community back to normalcy.

Pentecostal Temple Institute Church of God in Christ hosted a worship and block party Sunday afternoon in Downtown Memphis.

Church members as well as people from the community were invited to attend.

The purpose of the gathering was to sign up parishioners as well as people in the neighborhood to get the COVID-19 vaccine, while also enjoying food and music for the entire family.

"Vaccinations are the key to returning to a sense of normalcy in our lives. We have to continue to encourage people to be vaccinated, and to wear face masks and practice social distancing," said Bishop Charles Harrison Mason Paterson, Sr., Pentecostal Temple Institute COCIG pastor.

"I'd like people to not listen to the the things they hear on social media listen to the experts listen to the doctors listen to the public health officials, this is something that's going to save lives get the shot just do it," said Dr. J.O. Patterson.