Third stimulus check: Track the status of your payment on IRS website, find out if you qualify

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last week, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, which includes $1,400 payments to eligible Americans.
Some people saw the payment hit their bank account over the weekend.
If you're wondering if or when you'll receive the third stimulus check, the IRS has a tracking tool which will help you find out, click here for Get My Payment.
If your payment status is not available, that means the IRS has not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment.
If you get a message that says "Need More Information," that means your payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it.
For more information, click here.
You are encouraged to file your 2020 taxes so your status updates.
Who gets $1,400 stimulus checks?
The House and Senate versions of the bill agreed that individual tax filers making up to $75,000 per year will get $1,400. Couples, who file jointly, making up to $150,000 will get $2,800. There will also be $1,400 tacked on for each dependent in the household.