Third stimulus check: Track the status of your payment on IRS website, find out if you qualify

The IRS "Get My Payment" tool is live with direct deposits already hitting some people's bank accounts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last week, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, which includes $1,400 payments to eligible Americans.

Some people saw the payment hit their bank account over the weekend.

If you're wondering if or when you'll receive the third stimulus check, the IRS has a tracking tool which will help you find out, click here for Get My Payment.

If your payment status is not available, that means the IRS has not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment.

If you get a message that says "Need More Information," that means your payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it.

You are encouraged to file your 2020 taxes so your status updates.

#IRS begins delivering 3rd round of Economic Impact Payments. Social Security and other federal beneficiaries will generally receive it the same way as their regular benefits.



More at https://t.co/SS5tahU8DZ #COVIDreliefIRS pic.twitter.com/Ms5UZj20Qq — IRSnews (@IRSnews) March 13, 2021

Who gets $1,400 stimulus checks?