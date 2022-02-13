Need a last-second Valentine's Day gift? This Memphis sweet shop might be just the place to go

Dinstuhl's has been serving sweets to the Mid-South since 1902. See how they are gearing up for Valentine's Day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis confectionary Dinstuhl's Fine Candies has been serving the Mid-South for 120 years.

Current owner Rebecca Dinstuhl talked with ABC24 about her store's role in the Season of Love.

"Dinstuhl's is celebrating our 120th year, so it's very exciting," Dinstuhl said. "This Valentine's Day season we're kicking off our chocolate-covered strawberries. We're dipping 8,000 lbs. this week which is about 56,000 strawberries."

The store said while Valentine's Day is their second-largest season, the shorter time span makes things a little more hectic, but they're ready for everyone.

"We want to make sure that everyone gets their special sweet treat," Dinstuhl said. "We will custom-pack anything that your Valentine loves."