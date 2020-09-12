Evictions loom as moratorium nears Dec 31 expiration date

The Eviction Hub by Princeton University tracked 9,600 eviction filings since the pandemic started

MEMPHIS, Tenn — More than 12 million Americans will owe an average of $5,850 in back rent and utility bills by January 1, according to Moody's Analytics, and in a matter of weeks many could be left homeless after the current moratorium on evictions is scheduled to end.

The moratorium on evictions expires after December 31 but eviction notices and processing is already underway in the courts, which the moratorium doesn't prevent.

“There are people right after the Dec. 31st expiration date that will be put out. They will be homeless," Cindy Ettingoff, Memphis Area Legal Services CEO, SAID. "That of course is of great concern.”

Ettingoff is hopeful the moratorium will be extended or for a stimulus check. Without it, she said, many will become homeless as soon as January 1st.

In Memphis, the Eviction Lab out of Princeton University has tracked more 9,611 eviction fillings since the start of the pandemic as of Dec 5.

Memphis Area Legal Services works with Eviction Settlement Fund to help people stay in their homes by working with landlords on overdue rent.

Ettingoff said they've had success settling cases but is wary as the pandemic continues.

“If you’re not working and you have no money you can’t pull that out of clear air so it’s been a balancing act and we’ve been trying to do what we could to benefit both parties to give a mutual agreement to give both parties something," she said.

Without an extension, Ettingoff said more eviction filings will come in the new year. Some landlords, Ettingoff said, have held off filing claims yet because of the moratorium.

Her first piece of advice to people that have fallen behind on rent is to speak with their landlord and try to negotiate smaller payments in the meantime. Second, she said, to exhaust all options for rent assistance like CSA and MIFA.

Memphis Area Legal Services will also help people exhaust all other benefits available to them including helping with appeals for unemployment money people never received.

“Let us help you get those benefits, so the little money you’ve got doesn’t have to be well do I pay for food or do I pay for rent? Or do I pay a little on utilities?" Ettingoff said. "Those are really the best options we have right now and truthfully, it is a waiting game.”

Her third bit of advice is to have an emergency plan in place if the moratorium does expire.

“If there is something that is valuable, that you cannot afford to lose, if you focus on where you can move that to, who you can store that with," she said. "Start looking for someone that may allow you to stay with them for a period of time.”

She said it's important for people to be proactive just in case.

“That’s a hard and an unfortunate thing to have to say but I do think that that’s reality," she said.