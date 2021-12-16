Thousands gathering for Young Dolph's Celebration of Life at FedExForum

Family, friends, and fans are expected to be in attendance for his sold-out celebration of life event Thursday in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young Dolph's family, friends, and fans will reflect on all he gave to those around him at his celebration of life at FedExForum Thursday.

Thousands are expected to be in attendance for the sold-out event.

MPD will have extra officers in the area and it will not allow anyone to congregate outside FedExForum during the event.

Young Dolph was best known for his music, but also his acts of charity in the Castalia Heights neighborhood where he grew up.

His family's spokesperson, Danielle Reid, said they don't want his untimely death due to gun violence to be in vain.

Young Dolph's family hopes those who attend or watch his celebration of life will be inspired to do more good in their community.

"Even though this is an end of a chapter as far as finding peace with his untimely death and I don't think you ever truly find peace, but it's also the start of something new," Reid said. "Keeping his legacy moving forward."

Rapper Young Dolph's legacy is being remembered in his Castalia Heights neighborhood Wednesday with a street renaming at Airways Boulevard and Dunn Avenue. MORE: https://t.co/09ywnJWm6S pic.twitter.com/I4FPpcAgWF — ABC24 Memphis (@ABC24Memphis) December 15, 2021

Reid said Young Dolph's life partner Mia Jaye will continue the fight to end violence against Black men through her organization, Black Men Deserve To Grow Old. Jaye hopes others will also advocate for a better and safer community.