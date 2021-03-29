Thousands in the dark Monday morning in Memphis; CBU classes delayed

MLGW outage map shows more than 8,000 customers affected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A power outage in Memphis has left more than 8,000 in the dark Monday morning.

According to the MLGW outage map, the hardest hit area is in Midtown, including parts of Sam Cooper Blvd, Walnut Grove Rd and Park Ave.

Christian Brothers University announced it will delay opening until noon due to the outage.

Lights were seen flickering at the Highland Terrace at Midtown Senior Independent Living Facility and first responders were on the scene.