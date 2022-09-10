A report from Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Old Highway 63 in Campbell County.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A spokesperson for Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed two people died from an ATV crash Saturday night in Campbell County.

THP confirmed the identities of the victims as Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, who were both 22 years old.

According to a crash report, Newport was driving a Polaris RZR ATV and Baird was the passenger. The two were driving north on Old Highway 63 just before 5:30 p.m. and attempted to make a left-hand turn.

The report said the ATV ended up on the right side of the road, hitting a concrete train trestle that caused the vehicle to spin and eject the two.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office was just one of the agencies to give well wishes to the families of the victims. According to the report, Newport is from Oneida and Barrett is from Pine Knot, Kentucky.

"Two young men have lost their lives and many family members will mourn their tragic loss. There are a few things that are imperative we remember: 1. Pray for, love on and help these families who have suffered a sad and unspeakable loss. 2. Appreciate the first responders who will take it home with them tonight. 3. Be cognizant of the safety precautions to take while operating an ATV or UTV," the sheriff's office posted on social media.

