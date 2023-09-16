Memphis police investigating three deadly shootings from Friday night to Saturday

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were three separate shootings between Friday night and Saturday in the city of Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). All of of the shootings were confirmed by MPD to be deadly.

Officers said they responded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night to the 4200 block of Boyce.

They said one man was found who was a victim of this shooting. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition but pronounced dead at the hospital, according to MPD.

The suspect was wearing a face mask, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MPD said another shooting took place in the 3600 block of Kingsgate Drive. Officers said they responded at midnight and one man was found to be dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information from MPD as of press time. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

MPD said another shooting took place at 4011 Jackson Avenue.

Officers said they responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

One man was found to be dead on the scene, according to MPD.

There is no suspect information from MPD as of press time.