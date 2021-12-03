Now, Kirkpatrick is suing the city because she believes she was fired for not reimbursing an Oakland Police Commissioner for towing fees.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — April 14th is the big day. That's when current Memphis Police Director, Mike Rallings, retires.

There are seven finalists currently running for the position and four of those finalists are from outside states.

According to the Commercial Appeal, three of those four candidates were either fired or resigned from their previous position.

Let's start with Joseph Sullivan, the former Deputy Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Sullivan worked for the department for 38 years and resigned before a new commissioner took position.

As stated in the article, Sullivan said he stepped down not by choice, but because he was "no longer needed."

Anne Kirkpatrick was the former Chief of Police in Oakland, California.

Kirkpatrick was let go "without cause."

Now, she is suing the city because she believes she was fired for not reimbursing an Oakland Police Commissioner for towing fees.

The second finalist to be fired from the job is Joel Fitzgerald.

He is the former Chief of Police in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fitzgerald was fired after what is being called a "heated confrontation" with a member of the statewide police union.