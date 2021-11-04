Three injured in South Memphis shooting

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been critically injured after a shooting in South Memphis.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened at Lauderdale and Mallory just before 10pm Saturday.

Officers found two people in critical condition on the scene. Both were taken to the hospital.

A third victim was also brought to the hospital in critical condition

Police say the suspect was in a silver SUV that was last seen going westbound on Mallory.