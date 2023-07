Memphis police say the car crash took place Tuesday evening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people, including one child, were injured in a car crash on Tuesday evening, according to MPD.

Just before 7:00 p.m., officers said they responded to a two-car crash on I-40 and Whitten Rd.

Two were taken to Regional One Hospital, one in serious condition, the other in noncritical condition, according to police. MPD said the injured child was taken to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Memphis police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.