Three male teens escape from Wilder Youth Development Center, Fayette County Sheriff's say

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Raymond Garcia, those teens are still at large.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teens escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center (WYDC) in Fayette County Saturday, March 11.

Deputies started a search for the escaped teens shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night, but according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Raymond Garcia, those teens are still at large.

One resident flagged deputies down at 12:17 a.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of Old Jackson Rd., informing deputies that their Grand Cherokee Jeep was stolen, Chief Deputy Garcia said.

After reviewing surveillance footage, deputies found that three men were seen on video traveling westbound on Highway 64 in Shelby County in the stolen Jeep, Chief Deputy Garcia said. Deputies said they believe the escaped teens stole the video.

The development center did a headcount at 9:35 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call from a resident on Jefferson Dr. who said three men ran through their backyard, Chief Deputy Garcia said.

Although WYDC was not initially aware that anyone had escaped the facility, they discovered that they were missing three 17-year-old teens after completing the headcount.