Three Kroger shooting victims still in critical condition at Regional One

Hospital leaders at Regional One gave an update on victim conditions and the "team effort" that they say saved lives.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regional One hospital leaders said three victims are still in critical condition following the mass shooting at the Collierville Kroger.

Of the 15 reported shooting victims, eight were sent to Regional One. Hospital leaders report one died, one was treated and released, and six remain hospitalized - three of those in critical condition. Officials said three of the patients had to be rushed into emergency surgery.

"While the events terribly unfortunate, the response was incredible," Regional One Chief of Trauma Dr. Andy Kerwin said. "Great teamwork to enact our disaster plan."

Regional One leaders said they have trained and planned for a mass shooting response, going back five years.

The last time they were tested on the plan was two and a half years ,when a bus crash killed two people and injured more than 40 people in Marshall County.

Regional One says they have been training five years for the time of a mass shooting event. The last time this was training was tested was the school bus crash nearly 2.5 years ago. pic.twitter.com/Yclyft6dP5 — Jalyn Souchek (@JalynSouchek) September 24, 2021

That was a learning experience that officials said helped save lives on Thursday.

“I don’t think anyone is ever truly prepared to get 15 gunshot wounds or mass casualty event like that," Dr. Kerwin said. "You rehearse in your mind how you can do that you practice those drills.”

Regional One officials said a total of eight helicopters responded to the scene Thursday. Two of them actually made the scene, but all victims were transported by ground. Officials called the response "phenomenal," and said it was a testament to the quick-moving first responders.

Dr. Martin Croce, Regional One's Chief Medical Officer, said 20% of their patients are patients with COVID-19. He reports that was a decrease in numbers since the mask mandate, and it helped ease mobilization efforts in the response.

He said it took an entire team effort.

Regional One is not identifying the ages of the victims but said they vary.