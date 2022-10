A three-vehicle crash at I-240 West and Millbranch has sent two adults to the hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-vehicle crash sent two adults to the hospital Tuesday, according to Memphis Police Department's Twitter page.

The crash happened on I-240 West and Millbranch Road where one of the cars involved turned over. MPD said a man and a woman were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

MPD is currently working to investigate the crash.