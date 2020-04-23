Through rain and coronavirus, paving of Memphis streets continues

Crews are out repairing Memphis roads while many citizens stay at home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Into our lives a little rain must fall. And that stinks.

Especially when you want to shoot some pictures of road crews repaving a Memphis City Street.

Rain and asphalt are like Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi - they don’t go together.

But paving is underway again, says Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.

Crews are wearing coronavirus protective gear as well as their regular protective stuff.

“The asphalt we put down is hot,” according to Knecht. “It’s several hundred degrees in temperature. The workers have special shoes. The heat radiating up is a challenge. But we’re giving them a chance to take breaks, giving them plenty of fluids.”

All this goes on, while the quarantine continues, and while the city wrestles with the possibility of a $100-million deficit.

“Everybody is watching the federal stimulus Care Act,” he says, “... to see what that will mean in terms of benefits. That’s a lot of uncertainty, but we continue working.”

Before anybody heard the word pandemic, back when we thought a coronavirus was an allergy to beer, no single issue generated more complaints than Memphis road conditions. It is why the city now spends $20-million a year for repair.

Knecht says he’ll continue to have crews working as long as he can.

“It’s going to probably be an interesting time,” he says. “It is going to be a financial challenge for the city.”