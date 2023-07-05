Sudden thunderstorm forces Germantown families to seek shelter during July 4th event

Germantown Parks and Recreation eventually canceled the fireworks show because of the weather. There is not a rain date scheduled for this event at this time.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Tuesday evening, people in Germantown were set to kick off their Fourth of July celebration when a thunderstorm sent them running for cover.

Held at Municipal Park, the event was set to begin with a performance from the Even Odds band at around 5 p.m. when the thunder and lightning started.

Families who thought they would see a summer fireworks display instead found themselves huddled together under a gazebo while strong winds blew debris everywhere, and rain soaked the ground.

HUGE gusts of wind and heavy rain hitting Germantown residents as they shelter under this gazebo after this storm descended on their #FourthofJuly celebration pic.twitter.com/SW5TqtnZRu — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) July 4, 2023

“It’s a torrential downpour,” said Germantown father Thomas Hoskins. “That’s pretty much all there is to it. It don’t matter where you stand, you’re getting wet.”

About 30 minutes later, there was break in the rain, and a double rainbow appeared over the park.

Just like that…the rain begins to lighten up…and there’s a double rainbow over Germantown pic.twitter.com/4xI2tRhHpb — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) July 4, 2023