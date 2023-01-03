Thunderstorm warnings and severe flooding on I-55 | Tornado warning for Marshall County

There is severe flooding at I-55 near McLemore, and Desoto, Tate and Shelby County are all experiencing strong winds and thunderstorms.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is severe flooding at I-55 near McLemore, and Desoto, Tate and Shelby County are all experiencing strong winds and thunderstorms.

Marshall County is currently under a Tornado Warning. ABC24 is keeping a close watch of weather changes in the area.

Olive Branch, Eastern DeSoto County, and Marshall County were all originally included in the Tornado Warning.

Memphis Police Department shared storm damage that drivers and residents should look out for.

Tree down at Cherry and Quince Road (Southbound)

"Major flooding" I-55 S and McLemore near what will be Wisconsin overpass

Flooding at Hickory Hill and Knight Arnold Road

Trees down Peabody Ave and South Rembert

Flooding at Holmes and Nathan

Lights out at South Main and G.E. Patterson

Power lines down at Tchulahoma and Arnold

Flooding at Getwell and Raines

Flooding at Mendenhall and Raines

Lights out at East Raines and Ross Road

If you are traveling, remember not to drive through large puddles, decrease your driving speeds, keep a three car distance between yourself and other cars, and drive defensively.

Weather experts have advised that if you don't have to drive, don't.