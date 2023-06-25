Ticketmaster lists new date for Drake tour stop at FedEx Forum

Ticketmaster has listed Drake's Memphis date for the "It's All a Blur Tour" as Aug. 6 instead of previously scheduled stop — Thursday, June 29.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Champaigne Papi" won't be kicking off his new tour in the Bluff City after all.

Ticketmaster has listed Drake's Memphis stop for the "It's All a Blur Tour" as Aug. 6 instead of previously scheduled date — Thursday, June 29.

21 Savage is listed as the opening artist.

Depending on seating, prices range from just over $50 to nearly $400. A six-ticket limit is in effect per customer, according to Ticketmaster.

ABC24's Richard Ransom recently sat down with Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, who said Drake always is asking about the next trip home to Memphis.

"He tells people 'I’m from Memphis,'" Dennis said. "He’ll tell you in a second. 'I’m from Memphis. That’s my home.'”

Despite growing up in Toronto with his mom, Drake spent summers with his dad in the Bluff City at his grandmother’s home in the Whitehaven area.

Dennis said his son’s talent is exceptional because his songs tell stories people can relate to. He said it was overwhelming when his son became the number one artist in the music world. Still, he likes to think Drake’s summers in Memphis influenced his sound.

“I can see him now wrestling out in the yard — wrestling in the den of the house with his cousins,” Dennis said.

Dennis remembers the summer drives down to Memphis from Canada. When Drake would want to listen to rap in the car to start the trip, it wasn’t long before it would be his Dad’s turn to choose the music.