Tigers prep for return against Tulane

Tigers return from COVID protocols for first conference matchup against Tulane.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Non-conference games have nothing to do with what's going on in the conference. We've never won it, so we want to win it so it can't be any more pressure put on us from anywhere else besides what we already have on ourselves, but the goal is still the same," said head coach Penny Hardaway.

Just shy of the new year the Tigers are focused on heading in a new direction opening conference play against Tulane.

However, despite the green wave being 3-6 overall, the matchup could be a test for the Tigers.

"It looks like a team that's been off a couple of weeks as far as conditioning, but as far as the mental side they're locked in," said Hardaway.

The Tigers haven't played since the win against Alabama after positive COVID tests kept Memphis from performing against Tennessee and later Alabama State.

Head coach Penny Hardaway said although there have been additional positive tests those who initially tested positive are back, but those healthy have only had two days of team preparation for the road trip to Louisiana.

"It is frustrating for me to have to go through it just like anyone else because you get a rhythm and then you lose a rhythm it just gets frustrating for sure," said Hardaway.

The good news, COVID could become less of a problem for the program after the athletic director reported 11 players on the roster have been vaccinated.

Hardaway added that the team's movement towards vaccinations was in a positive direction post the Tennessee no contest.

However, Hardaway did confirm injuries along with a few additional positive tests will prevent them from being full strength against Tulane.

"I won't really know that until today, who's in and who's out, but I do know that we will have enough to play the game," said Hardaway.

Although it is unclear who the Tigers will be missing against Tulane, the 10-day break helped some players to recover from early-season injuries.

"They're well-rested, that's the one thing that happened for us in these days. Guys that have little knick-knack injuries were able to heal up some and as far as the positive test they're ready to go," said Hardaway.