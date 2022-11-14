x
Tigers stay in the fight for bowl game

Memphis Tigers are fighting to secure a spot in the post season for the ninth consecutive year.
Credit: AP
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (5) passes as he is pressured by Central Florida defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo (94) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tigers are still in the fight for their ninth straight bowl game, thanks to a win over Tulsa after not winning a game for over a month.

The Tiger now sit 5-5 on the season overall, with two more regular season match-ups on the schedule

In order to secure their ninth consecutive bowl game, the Tigers must win one of their next two match ups against North Alabama (1-9) or SMU (6-4).

Right now the ESPN match-up predictor has Memphis as a 99.1 percent victor over the Lions.

A win for Memphis over UNA will make the Tigers the 7th and final AAC team to become bowl eligible this season.

Memphis is set to play UNA Saturday, November 19, 1 PM CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

