Tigers stay in the fight for bowl game

Memphis Tigers are fighting to secure a spot in the post season for the ninth consecutive year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tigers are still in the fight for their ninth straight bowl game, thanks to a win over Tulsa after not winning a game for over a month.

The Tiger now sit 5-5 on the season overall, with two more regular season match-ups on the schedule

In order to secure their ninth consecutive bowl game, the Tigers must win one of their next two match ups against North Alabama (1-9) or SMU (6-4).

Right now the ESPN match-up predictor has Memphis as a 99.1 percent victor over the Lions.

A win for Memphis over UNA will make the Tigers the 7th and final AAC team to become bowl eligible this season.