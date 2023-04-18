TikTok officially banned on UofM campus

UofM officially banned TikTok and other Chinese company apps Friday, April 14 to comply with the newly passed Tennessee law.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TikTok is officially banned on University of Memphis (UofM) school grounds, preventing students, faculty and staff, and visitors on campus from accessing the app while connected to the UofM IT network.

In addition to TikTok, all other social media platforms operated or hosted by companies based in China re also banned on campus.

